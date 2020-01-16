The "Isoflavones Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Isoflavones Market accounted for $1.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Increasing occurrence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, flourishing automotive industry and rapid urbanization are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. Moreover, emerging technologies are providing opportunities for the market growth. However, severe regulatory requirements may hinder the market growth.
Isoflavones are phytostrogens with estrogenic activity. They belong to the class of organic compounds biomolecules, and are classified as the members of flavonoid family. Flavonoid is a member of plant constituents known as polyphenols. These phytoestrogens are naturally occurring plants chemicals with estrogen-like properties.
Based on Form, the Powder segment is likely to have a huge demand due to factors such as ease in dealing with and usage in a wide scope of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the quickly expanding interest for isoflavones in medicinal services and pharmaceutical industry. Growing requirement for utilization of generic medicines containing isoflavones for cancer treatment is due to its widespread availability and lower retail cost in developing nations in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Isoflavones Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid
5.3 Capsule
5.4 Powder
6 Global Isoflavones Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Red Clover
6.3 Green Tea
6.4 Legumes
6.4.1 Soy
6.4.2 Chickpea
6.4.3 Beans
6.4.4 Peanuts
6.4.5 Lentils
6.4.6 Green Peas
6.4.7 Alfalfa
6.5 Flaxseeds
6.6 Other Sources
7 Global Isoflavones Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distributor
7.3 Direct Sales
8 Global Isoflavones Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Glucitein
8.3 Genistein
8.4 Daidzein
9 Global Isoflavones Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food Beverages
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 Nutraceuticals
9.5 Pharmaceuticals
9.6 Cosmetics
9.7 Other Applications
10 Global Isoflavones Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 BASF
12.2 Cargill
12.3 ADM
12.4 SK Bioland
12.5 International Flavors and Fragrances
12.6 Shanghai Freemen
12.7 DSM
12.8 Nexira Inc
12.9 Nutra Green Biotechnology
12.10 Biomax
12.11 Nutrascience Labs
12.12 Avestia Pharma
12.13 Tradichem S.L
12.14 Futureceuticals Inc
12.15 Bio-Gen Extracts Pvt Ltd
12.16 Herbo Nutra
