The "Isoflavones Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Isoflavones Market accounted for $1.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing occurrence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, flourishing automotive industry and rapid urbanization are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. Moreover, emerging technologies are providing opportunities for the market growth. However, severe regulatory requirements may hinder the market growth.

Isoflavones are phytostrogens with estrogenic activity. They belong to the class of organic compounds biomolecules, and are classified as the members of flavonoid family. Flavonoid is a member of plant constituents known as polyphenols. These phytoestrogens are naturally occurring plants chemicals with estrogen-like properties.

Based on Form, the Powder segment is likely to have a huge demand due to factors such as ease in dealing with and usage in a wide scope of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the quickly expanding interest for isoflavones in medicinal services and pharmaceutical industry. Growing requirement for utilization of generic medicines containing isoflavones for cancer treatment is due to its widespread availability and lower retail cost in developing nations in this region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Isoflavones Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid

5.3 Capsule

5.4 Powder

6 Global Isoflavones Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Red Clover

6.3 Green Tea

6.4 Legumes

6.4.1 Soy

6.4.2 Chickpea

6.4.3 Beans

6.4.4 Peanuts

6.4.5 Lentils

6.4.6 Green Peas

6.4.7 Alfalfa

6.5 Flaxseeds

6.6 Other Sources

7 Global Isoflavones Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distributor

7.3 Direct Sales

8 Global Isoflavones Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Glucitein

8.3 Genistein

8.4 Daidzein

9 Global Isoflavones Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food Beverages

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Nutraceuticals

9.5 Pharmaceuticals

9.6 Cosmetics

9.7 Other Applications

10 Global Isoflavones Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East Africa

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 BASF

12.2 Cargill

12.3 ADM

12.4 SK Bioland

12.5 International Flavors and Fragrances

12.6 Shanghai Freemen

12.7 DSM

12.8 Nexira Inc

12.9 Nutra Green Biotechnology

12.10 Biomax

12.11 Nutrascience Labs

12.12 Avestia Pharma

12.13 Tradichem S.L

12.14 Futureceuticals Inc

12.15 Bio-Gen Extracts Pvt Ltd

12.16 Herbo Nutra

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xa888m

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005531/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900