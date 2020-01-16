The Chinese manufacturer had to ship a lot more ingots, wafers, cells and modules to secure a modest rise in returns, according to its unaudited 2019 figures.Solar manufacturer Solargiga today gave an insight into the ever tighter margins afflicting the sector in China when it published its unaudited full-year figures for 2019. Total revenue rose 10.2% for the Hong Kong-listed manufacturer, from RMB4.02 billion (US$584 million) in 2018 to RMB4.43 billion as ingot, wafer, cell and module production income rose 12.1% - from RMB3.92 billion to RMB4.4 billion. That advance more than compensated for ...

