On October 1, 2019, the shares in MoxieTech Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's intention to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Today, January 16, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that it had applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and that Nasdaq Stockholm had approved the application. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in MoxieTech Group AB (MOXI, ISIN code SE0007640321, order book ID 115943). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB