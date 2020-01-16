Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC Pink: UATG) today released the following letter to shareholders.

Before I begin, I would like to wish everyone a most auspicious New Year and I hope that everyone had a safe and enjoyable holiday.

The 2019 fiscal calendar saw significant strides made in laying the foundation for a successful 2020. We began the year with many questions answered from the previous year's marketing beta tests. This enabled us to formulate a data driven strategy based on real world results and customer insight that carries with it future enterprise extensions and services. By taking a "whole company" approach to customer relations we have been able to include C-Level, middle management, fulfillment and other employees within our customer service apparatus. In doing so we have been able to create a culture within our organization that listens to direct consumer feedback which has been critical in improving product quality, fulfillment and design.

By listening to our customers, learning what drives their purchase decisions and understanding their needs we have gained insight as to how best we can serve them. We now have a more concise and comprehensive understanding of our target market, but most importantly we know who our customers are and how to effectively integrate into their lives. This empirical data has been amalgamated into our new product development strategy with fundamental enhancements being made to corporate policies and procedures.

Based on last year's KPI's (key perform indicators) we have been able to target and form synergistic relations across multiple market segments to include investment banking, marketing assets, green technology and critical infrastructure support. We have executed in concert with new capital partners to expand on and ameliorate corporate growth initiatives while putting a significant emphasis on product development and human capital assets.

This reconfigured strategy will deliver UAT into the future and prepare the company for the next phase of expanding operations and partnerships. This re-calculated approach will enable us to execute on our strategy to deliver technology products and services while working towards delivering and improving shareholder value.

Today, as a wholly owned subsidiary of UAT Group, we are announcing an extensive realignment of the company's corporate operations and our strategic execution protocols that will not only enable but empower us to innovate with greater efficiency, at exponentially improved timelines and with more robust capabilities. This is not a so-called cost-cutting measure so much as it is a strategic re-configuration of a path forward. This will create a more partnership-friendly architecture that will support a growing array of relationships.

Going forward, UAT will focus on fostering a family of essential partnerships that support not only its own enterprises but that of others within its operational orbit. This technology driven pivot is designed to accommodate growth and streamline the company's product development process so that we may achieve a flatter organizational structure that improves communication between teams and across affiliates.

We will do this by consolidating existing team members under one roof so that we can more effectively communicate ideas, manage growth and nurture new partnerships. By relocating team members from other parts of the country to a corporate headquarters in Tampa we will have a better ability to leverage our existing capabilities, strengths and assets. We have innovated and designed technologically based concepts while building an extensive network of professional relationships. This battery of alliances brings to bear the intrinsic value of UAT and, all future subsidiaries, in a way that mutually benefits prospective partnerships. Over time this will foster enterprise value through products like Hygieia, its licensing and many other future products currently in the stable of products scheduled for release.

It is clear to me, and the team with which I operate, that we must do an extraordinary job to compete and ultimately succeed in this highly competitive and shrinking modern world. We have delivered on a very small scale with a great product and had much success within that space, but now is the time to throw the proverbial "favorite hat" over the fence and go for it. That means a more focused execution of product conceptualization and innovation through to supply chain management, marketing, sales and fulfillment. It also requires a commitment to operational excellence in a way that brings real possibilities to product line expansion and support. We need to transform how we assess and build supply chains, deliver raw materials, design packaging, manage inventory and address order management challenges.

We have improved our performance by improving our capabilities across multiple disciplines in the areas of market research, engineering and development. We have honed operations and corporate culture in a way that is more collaborative in nature allowing us to be more nimble within the market space. This is significant as it influences every aspect of what we do and how we decide to do it. It changes how information and ideas flow within our organization, how we collaborate and how we empower one another to deliver on one of our key tenents of excellence.

To improve the rate at which we innovate, design, prototype and test, we will increase focus on our existing partnerships, engineering processes and tools to improve the productivity of our designers and, to facilitate engineering collaboration throughout the company and across multiple subsidiaries and/or partnerships. This innovative-centric culture and new cross-company collaboration structure will foster a more dynamic design environment, while maintaining the security and discretion of sensitive projects when necessary.

With the foundation having been laid for 2020's success we are now positioned to begin putting all the pieces together so that the company can not only grow but succeed in a way that delivers on our promise to shareholders. This has been the driving force that has kept, and continues to keep, us pushing forward regardless of the challenges. I see this new trajectory as a more decisive execution of a comprehensive strategy that will advance the market share of the company and provide clearer guidance for improved asset allocation in support of top-line growth.

In the coming weeks we will be making announcements in reference to new business relationships, corporate strategy and new product releases. These announcements will confirm and support our commitment to the solvency and growth of the company. We as a company have always envisioned UAT at near limitless capabilities and have always seen UAT bigger and better than it was the day before. We have come farther than we could have imagined within the time period and considering the obstacles. The impact that our collective efforts have had on our progress is undeniable.

I am excited about the future and look forward to sharing all that UAT will bring to the world with you, my fellow shareholders.

Sincerely,

Alex Umbra

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.



About Umbra Applied Technologies, Inc.

Umbra Applied Technologies is a member of the Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC Pink: UATG) family of companies. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida UAT Group is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and technology solutions. UAT Group is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. It also provides management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistic, and information services

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com or www.umbraappliedtechnologies.com



Investor and Media Contact: UAT Group at info@uatgroup.com

NEITHER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Umbra Applied Technologies including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Risks and uncertainties about Umbra Applied Technologies business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials, including its MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Umbra Applied Technologies does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51569