At the request of Erik Penser Bank, Botnia Exploration Holding AB's equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 17, 2020. Security name: Botnia Exploration teckningsoption 1 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: BOTX TO1 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013512001 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 187526 ---------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 6.50 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Botnia Exploration Holding AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: December 4, 2020 - December 18, 2020 March 17, 2021 - March 31, 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 29, 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.