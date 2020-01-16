Mark Apsey honored for his contributions in the fields of sustainability and energy efficiency in the Queen of England's New Year Honours

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that Mark Apsey, Managing Director in its London office, was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year Honours List 2020 for his demonstrated leadership in sustainable energy.

MBEs are awarded to individuals who are making a difference in their industry. At Ameresco, Apsey works on energy performance contracting and renewable energy projects. A chemical engineer by training, Apsey is also chairman of the Energy Centre Board for the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

"I am deeply honoured to have received this award," said Apsey. "I have had the privilege of working with many organisations and individuals over the years that have helped begin the work towards making our world a cleaner, greener place to live. There is still much more we can do when it comes to sustainability in the UK and worldwide and I'm inspired to continue this work with urgency."

"The entire Ameresco UK team is incredibly proud of Mark for receiving this honor," said Britta MacIntosh, Vice President of UK Operations at Ameresco. "He is committed to making a positive environmental impact through his work, and his successes demonstrate that he is so deserving of this recognition."

Prior to joining Ameresco in 2014, Apsey worked in a variety of engineering leadership roles for companies including EnergyExcel, Atkins and GlaxoSmithKline. A resident of Sussex, England, Apsey is a graduate of the University of Exeter, where he earned his Master of Engineering degree in Chemical and Process Engineering.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

