Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASSB ISIN: NL0012044762 Ticker-Symbol: 0N6 
Tradegate
16.01.20
15:01  Uhr
0,636 Euro
-0,002
-0,31 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOXXON PHARMA NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOXXON PHARMA NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,626
0,650
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOXXON PHARMA
NOXXON PHARMA NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOXXON PHARMA NV0,636-0,31 %