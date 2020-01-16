Anzeige
VISIATIV: 2020 financial calendar

Lyon, 16 January 2020 - 6.00 pm. The Visiativ Group share (FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the publication of its 2019 annual results and for the 2020 fiscal year.

EventsDates
FY 2019 revenuesTuesday 28 January 2020
FY 2019 resultsTuesday 17 March 2020
Q1 2020 revenuesWednesday 22 April 2020
Annual General MeetingThursday 28 May 2020
H1 2020 revenuesWednesday 29 July 2020
H1 2020 resultsWednesday 23 September 2020
Q3 2020 revenuesWednesday 21 October 2020
FY 2020 revenuesWednesday 27 January 2021
FY 2020 resultsWednesday 24 March 2021

These dates have yet to be confirmed and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

About Visiativ
A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and digital transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2018 revenues of €163 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans and FCPI/FIP investment funds, thanks to its status as an "innovative business" recognised by Bpifrance.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

CONTACT VISIATIV
Lydia JOUVAL / Eléonore DUFOUR
External communication
Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29
lydia.jouval@visiativ.com
eleonore.dufour@visiativ.com		INVESTOR / MEDIA RELATIONS
ACTUS
Théo MARTIN / Serena BONI
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
tmartin@actus.fr
sboni@actus.fr
