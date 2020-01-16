VISIATIV: 2020 financial calendar

Lyon, 16 January 2020 - 6.00 pm. The Visiativ Group share (FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the publication of its 2019 annual results and for the 2020 fiscal year.

Events Dates FY 2019 revenues Tuesday 28 January 2020 FY 2019 results Tuesday 17 March 2020 Q1 2020 revenues Wednesday 22 April 2020 Annual General Meeting Thursday 28 May 2020 H1 2020 revenues Wednesday 29 July 2020 H1 2020 results Wednesday 23 September 2020 Q3 2020 revenues Wednesday 21 October 2020 FY 2020 revenues Wednesday 27 January 2021 FY 2020 results Wednesday 24 March 2021

These dates have yet to be confirmed and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

About Visiativ

A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and digital transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2018 revenues of €163 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans and FCPI/FIP investment funds, thanks to its status as an "innovative business" recognised by Bpifrance.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

CONTACT VISIATIV

Lydia JOUVAL / Eléonore DUFOUR

External communication

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

lydia.jouval@visiativ.com

eleonore.dufour@visiativ.com INVESTOR / MEDIA RELATIONS

ACTUS

Théo MARTIN / Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

tmartin@actus.fr

sboni@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nHCak5mblZubyHGflspnmmprmm+XmZSYmpWbm2maYpaZbm+SxpqXmJ2ZZm9inGxn

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61771-visiativ_pr_2020calendar_20200116_en.pdf