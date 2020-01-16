The "Malta Corporate Aviation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This international event will explore the latest developments in the business aviation sector of Malta as a regional hub in the Mediterranean. The conference sessions will provide the platform for high-level debate, exchange of ideas and information as well as extensive networking opportunities for aviation executives from Malta and around the world.
Global growing traffic and aircraft demand present a challenge for the industry. This event will explore the latest developments in the aviation sector of Malta and new business opportunities and challenges for operators and manufacturers. It is a unique opportunity for all participants to debate the future of this sector, discuss different business models, enhance their knowledge about the regional market, learn about the regional infrastructure developments, and network with leading experts.
Participating companies will represent business aircraft operators and manufacturers, FBO operators, safety and security experts, financing companies, and sectors such as insurance, software technology, airport infrastructure, aircraft registration and other areas that contribute to the development of aviation in Malta.
Speakers
- Marco Ciliberti, Director, Aeronautica Malta
- Nick Godwin, Managing Director, Commsoft
- George Mangion, Partner, PFK Malta
