Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the European leader in the care of the elderly and fragile presents its financial communication agenda for 2020 :

Publications and events Date 2019 Full-Year revenue and results 27 February 2020 SFAF (analysts) meeting (Paris) 28 February 2020 2020 First Quarter revenue 29 April 2020 Annual general Meeting (Paris) 28 May 2020 2020 Half-Year revenue and results 30 July 2020 2020 Third Quarter revenue 28 October 2020

This agenda is given for information, it is subject to change if necessary.

Unless exception, publications will be released after the close of Euronext Paris.

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities and shared housing for seniors, home care and hospital home care services.

For more information, please visit our website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005688/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

PRESS CONTACT

Marjorie Castoriadis

Head of Media Relations

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81