Korian (Paris:KORI), the European leader in the care of the elderly and fragile presents its financial communication agenda for 2020 :
Publications and events
Date
2019 Full-Year revenue and results
27 February 2020
SFAF (analysts) meeting (Paris)
28 February 2020
2020 First Quarter revenue
29 April 2020
Annual general Meeting (Paris)
28 May 2020
2020 Half-Year revenue and results
30 July 2020
2020 Third Quarter revenue
28 October 2020
This agenda is given for information, it is subject to change if necessary.
Unless exception, publications will be released after the close of Euronext Paris.
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities and shared housing for seniors, home care and hospital home care services.
For more information, please visit our website: www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
