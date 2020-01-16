The "9th Annual Aircraft Records" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following the success of the previous events in London, Dublin and Hamburg, the 9th annual event will take place in Dublin in 2020.
This event will explore issues such as legal aspects pertaining to:
- Aircraft Records
- Aircraft Maintenance Programs from the Record Prospective
- Aircraft Records Scanning
- Aircraft Technical and Maintenance Records Audits
- Maintenance and Engineering Discussions
- Maintenance and Engineering Software
- Surviving the Aircraft Records Audit
- The Value of Aircraft Records
- Electronic Aircraft Records
- Scanned Aircraft Records of the Future
- Pre-Purchase Inspection/Mid-Lease/End of Lease/Redelivery Records
- Aircraft Repossession
- Aircraft Records and Lease Agreements
- Aircraft Records Management Prospective
- CAMO
- Education for Records Personnel
Speakers
Conference Moderator
- Alan Phelan, Founder CEO, APTN
Confirmed Expert-Speakers
- John Barry, Director Of Business Development, Compass Aviation Group
- Jan Bosak, Senior Counsel, Clover Aircraft Leasing Company
- Michael Bradshaw, Technical Records Manager, Willis Asset Management
- Ben Whelan, Founder CEO, Shannon Technical Services
- Senior Representative of EXSYN Aviation Solutions
- Senior Representative of AerData
