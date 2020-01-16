The "9th Annual Aircraft Records" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the success of the previous events in London, Dublin and Hamburg, the 9th annual event will take place in Dublin in 2020.

This event will explore issues such as legal aspects pertaining to:

Aircraft Records

Aircraft Maintenance Programs from the Record Prospective

Aircraft Records Scanning

Aircraft Technical and Maintenance Records Audits

Maintenance and Engineering Discussions

Maintenance and Engineering Software

Surviving the Aircraft Records Audit

The Value of Aircraft Records

Electronic Aircraft Records

Scanned Aircraft Records of the Future

Pre-Purchase Inspection/Mid-Lease/End of Lease/Redelivery Records

Aircraft Repossession

Aircraft Records and Lease Agreements

Aircraft Records Management Prospective

CAMO

Education for Records Personnel

Speakers

Conference Moderator

Alan Phelan, Founder CEO, APTN

Confirmed Expert-Speakers

John Barry, Director Of Business Development, Compass Aviation Group

Jan Bosak, Senior Counsel, Clover Aircraft Leasing Company

Michael Bradshaw, Technical Records Manager, Willis Asset Management

Ben Whelan, Founder CEO, Shannon Technical Services

Senior Representative of EXSYN Aviation Solutions

Senior Representative of AerData

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqevzc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005691/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900