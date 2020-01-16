Today, January 16, 2020, Cyber Security 1 AB published a press release with information that its board of directors consists of only one director. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exist that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of Cyber Security 1 AB (CYB1, ISIN code SE0007604061, order book ID 126905) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.