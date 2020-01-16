Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Vincent Brophy has joined the firm as a partner in its global Antitrust/Competition practice. Mr. Brophy will be based in London and split his time between the firm's London and Brussels offices. He joins Sidley from Cadwalader, Wickersham Taft LLP.

Mr. Brophy is a recognized authority on EU antitrust and competition matters. He is an experienced adviser and litigator with a successful track record in defending clients in high-stakes matters in front of European competition authorities, notably the European Commission and UK Competition and Markets Authority, as well as in antitrust litigation. He regularly counsels clients in the financial services sector, manufacturing and other industry sectors on high-profile mergers and antitrust investigations, cartel matters, regulations related to joint ventures and other EU regulatory matters. Mr. Brophy is fluent and works in both English and French.

"Vincent is a highly regarded and respected counsel with experience leading some of the most difficult cases before European competition authorities and courts," said Kristina Nordlander, co-leader of Sidley's Antitrust/Competition practice. "He will be a fantastic addition to our team."

Sidley's widely recognized Antitrust/Competition practice has a deep and talented roster of antitrust practitioners many with experience as regulators and prosecutors. The Sidley team brings value to clients, providing cross-border advice, deep government experience, economic analysis and seamless advice on complex legal, policy and business issues through cross-practice collaboration.

