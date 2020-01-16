Consumer Choice Award: Consumers Sit Down with Shannon Ruffell from Heritage Renovations

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Shannon Ruffell is the Vice President at Heritage Renovations and she is responsible for strategic planning and implementation. Heritage Renovations is a company specialized in window and door installation & service, servicing the London region. Heritage Renovations wins this year its 6th Consumer Choice Award.

Q: What does being a Consumer Choice Award Winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: Heritage Renovations has a proud tradition of serving the London community and its surrounding areas and winning this award is the result of our commitment to providing the best possible customer experiences.

Q: What makes your business unique in the market?

A: Heritage Renovations has a team of All Stars. From the first contact a potential customer has with us to the final interaction every person they interact with is extremely experienced and is personally driven by providing a great customer experience.

Q: What is ONE characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?

A: Integrity is at the core of Heritage Renovations and how we operate as a company every day. We put customers first whether they have one window or it's an entire apartment building. We treat every customer like gold.

Q: What is the next priority for your business?

A: Heritage Renovations has recently re-located to a new 25,000 square foot facility and now boasts the largest window and door showroom in Ontario. We want to continue to push the limits to offer our customers the most diverse product selection on the market.

Q: How do you keep up with the trends in your industry?

A: Heritage Renovations constantly seeks out the newest window and door trends to continue to offer our customer the best that the top brands have to offer.

Q: Does your company use social media? If so, how had it changed your business/organization?

A: We are proud to showcase our work on Facebook @HeritageRenovationsLondon and Instagram @HeritageRenovationsLondon. It is a great opportunity for customers to get incredible ideas for their home!

Getting to Know Shannon Ruffell:

If all jobs had the same pay and hours, what would you do?...Work at Heritage Renovations - it is a great place to work and our customers and employees make everyday a joy!

What hobby would you get into if time and money were not an issue?...I would love to learn how to play the guitar!

What movie title best describes your life?...It's a Wonderful Life!

Contact Info:

Shannon Ruffell | Vice President at Heritage Renovations

Phone: (519) 652-1575

Email: shannon@heritagerenovations.com

Facebook: @HeritageRenovationsLondon

LinkedIn: Shannon Baker-Ruffell

Instagram: @HeritageRenovationsLondon

