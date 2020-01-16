Web Presence: Chad Tackett, Founder of Committed 100, Discusses the 5 Worst Condiments for Weight Loss

HAPPY VALLEY, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Condiments may seem insignificant when it comes to diet. A chicken breast slathered in barbecue sauce is still a chicken breast, right? According to nutrition expert Chad Tackett, founder of Committed 100, unfortunately, that isn't always the case. Condiments, he says, can pack a bigger caloric punch than you might realize and could derail your healthy intentions.

5 Worst Condiments for Fat Loss

1. Ketchup

Ketchup is one of America's most beloved condiments, found on everything from fries and burgers to steak and eggs. But the sweet tomato paste is loaded with sugar and high fructose corn syrup and high in calories. What makes ketchup particularly bad is that most of us eat much more than the recommended serving size of two tablespoons, meaning instead of consuming about 20 calories with a splash of ketchup, we're more likely consuming 60. Instead of ketchup, consider salsa for a low-calorie, low-sugar alternative.

2. Ranch dressing

Salads are a health food staple. But dressings can turn an otherwise healthy salad into a high-calorie, high-sugar, and high-fat dish quickly. Ranch is one of the most popular and least healthy dressings out there, with about 180 calories, 20 grams of fat, and 245 mg of sodium per two-tablespoon serving. Consider trying alternatives like a low-calorie vinaigrette or tzatziki, or make your own Ranch at home with greek yogurt, vinegar, and dill.

3. Margarine

There's a widespread misconception that margarine is better than butter because it's lower in fat and calories. However, it is higher in trans-fat, which can contribute to heart disease, skin problems, hormonal issues, and other ailments. In baking, you can substitute butter or margarine with applesauce. Otherwise, consider hummus or roasted garlic which adds flavor and health benefits.

4. Mayonnaise

Similar to margarine, mayonnaise contains loads of trans fats. It's also high in calories, salt, and fat, with about 120, 290 mg, and 10 grams of each, respectively, per serving. Make your own mayo at home using eggs, olive oil, lemon juice, and vinegar, Chad Tackett suggests. He adds you can also incorporate sun-dried tomatoes, Dijon mustard, garlic, hot sauce, curry powder, or hummus.

5. BBQ sauce

A summertime staple, barbecue sauce is unfortunately very unhealthy and high in calories, sugar, and sodium as well. Depending on the variety, BBQ sauce can have 60 to 120 calories per serving. Instead of slathering your grilled meats with this sweet sauce, consider a dry rub and pepper, Chad Tackett suggests. Hummus is another alternative that can go well with burgers and sandwiches.

More on Chad Tackett

In the past 25 years since creating Committed 100, the world's first online weight loss program, Chad Tackett has helped people in over 100 countries, of various ages, sizes, and backgrounds, achieve their health and fitness goals. He endeavors to help people make healthy and sustainable lifestyle changes to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives without giving up their favorite foods or suffering through boring workouts.

If you are ready to fundamentally change how you think about food for the long-term and "fix" your metabolism



