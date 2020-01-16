Ograi's Offer to the Shareholders of Opus Has Been Declared Unconditional and Opus Will Convene an Extraordinary General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2, 2019, Ograi BidCo AB ("Ograi") announced a public offer to the shareholders of Opus Group AB ("Opus") to sell all shares in Opus to Ograi at a price of SEK 7.75 in cash per Opus share. On December 20, 2019, Ograi announced an increase of the Offer to SEK 8.50 in cash per Opus share (the "Offer"). On January 16, 2020, Ograi announced that it now controls shares in Opus corresponding to approximately 79.4 per cent of the shares and votes in Opus and declared the Offer unconditional. The acceptance period has been extended to February 13, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Opus has received a request from Ograi that the Board convene an extraordinary general meeting, to be held on February 20, 2020, in order to consider an election of new members of the Board. Such notice convening an extraordinary general meeting will be issued within short.

Gothenburg, January 16, 2020

Opus Group AB (publ)

