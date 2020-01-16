Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP ("Freshfields") International Arbitration Partners Nigel Blackaby and Noah Rubins have today been appointed Queen's Counsel by Her Majesty The Queen on the advice of the Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland QC MP, following consideration by the independent Queen's Counsel Selection Panel.

The award of Queen's Counsel also known as silk is for excellence in advocacy and is made to advocates who have rights of audience in the higher courts of England and Wales and who have demonstrated the competencies in the requisite framework to a standard of excellence.

"This is a wonderful achievement that recognizes Nigel and Noah's careers as leading advocates within our market leading arbitration practice," said Freshfields head of dispute resolution, Andrew Hart. "Nigel and Noah have been ground breaking advocates leading multi-disciplinary teams in winning some of the highest profile international arbitrations involving Latin America and the Former Soviet Union," added Boris Kasolowsky, co-head of global arbitration.

Noah and Nigel will formally become silks when they make their declaration before the Lord Chancellor at a ceremony on 16 March 2020 at Westminster Hall. Together with Nigel Rawding QC, Peter Turner QC and Ben Juratowitch QC, the firm now counts five silks in its ranks.

Nigel was promoted to partner in 2001 and is co-head of the firm's international arbitration and Latin America practices, based in Washington DC, where he is also an adjunct professor of international law at American University. Noah was promoted to partner in 2010. He is head of the arbitration practice in Paris and leads the firm's worldwide CIS/Russia dispute resolution group.

Notes for Editors

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on ground-breaking and business-critical mandates. Our 2,800 plus lawyers deliver results worldwide through our own offices and alongside leading local firms. Our commitment, local and multi-national expertise and business know-how means our clients rely on us when it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005773/en/

Contacts:

Scott Krady

Scott.Krady@freshfields.com

+1 (646) 668-5126

Gabrielle Simon

gsimon@prosek.com

+1 (203) 764 2131