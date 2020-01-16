Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - IMPACT Silver Corp (TSXV: IPT) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at two upcoming investment conferences for the metals and mining sector.

First, the Metals Investor Forum at Hotel Georgia January 17-18th at Hotel Georgia from 9am to 5pm PST. IMPACT's CEO Frederick Davidson will be presenting at 10am PST with a panel of industry investment experts and provide valuable insights about silver, mining sector, and catalysts for IMPACT in 2020.

Second conference will be at Booth #1000 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 - Monday January 20, 2020 from 9am to 5pm PST.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry. Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

IMPACT's management and technical team will be on hand to meet and discuss with stakeholders and investors upcoming developments for the Company in 2020. For investors keen to set up an appointment to meet at or around the conference please call 604-664-7707 or email inquiries@impactsilver.com.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER CORP

IMPACT Silver Corp. is successful silver-gold explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211km2 in central Mexico. During the past 13 years over 9.4 Moz of Silver has been produced, generating revenues of $180 million, with no long-term debt. In the historic Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District three underground silver mines feed the central 535 TPD Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District the Capire processing plant is currently rated at 200 TPD, but is expandable. It is adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a NI-43-101 compliant resource that is awaiting higher silver prices to be restarted. Since acquiring the project, IMPACT has compiled an exhaustive database at Zacualpan with over 5,000 old mine workings, assays for over 34,000 rock samples and over 54,000 drill core samples, analyses for over 50,000 soil samples, and put six mines into production. Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com.

On behalf of IMPACT Silver Corp.

"Frederick W. Davidson"

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jerry Huang

CFO | Investor Relations

(604) 681 0172 or inquiries@impactsilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This IMPACT News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to IMPACT that is based on the beliefs of IMPACT management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to IMPACT management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. IMPACT does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI43-101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI43-101-compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

709 -543 Granville Street Telephone 604-664-7707

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1X8

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51564