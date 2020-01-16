The global arc welding robots market is poised to grow by USD 1.09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Global Arc Welding Robots Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), Product (Consumable method and Non-consumable method), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of robots in the aerospace industry. In addition, the inclusion of sensing technology to design adaptive arc welding robots (T) is anticipated to boost the growth of the arc welding robots market.

Aerospace manufacturers are witnessing an increase in the demand for commercial and military aircraft. This has led market players to adopt high-end technologies such as robots to remain competitive and to increase production. Non-consumable electrode arc welding robots are gaining significant traction among the aerospace manufacturers owing to their capability to perform precise welding with controlled speed. These robots can effectively weld plastic, steel, aluminum, and composites with 3D geometries due to their flexible movements. As a result these factors, the adoption of robots is expected to increase in the aerospace industry, which in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Arc Welding Robots Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. has business operations under three segments, such as electrification products, industrial automation, and robotics and motion. The company offers a range of arc welding robots which includes IRB 2600ID, IRB 4400, IRB 4600, IRB 140, IRB 1410, and other variants.

FANUC

FANUC offers a range of arc welding robots under Arc Mate series such as ARC Mate iC/7L, ARC Mate 100iC/8L, ARC Mate 100iC/12, and ARC Mate 120iD. In September 2019, the company entered into a collaborative agreement with NTT Communications Corp. to jointly develop a new service and achieve its vision of a Digital Utility Cloud.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. operates its business through various divisions, which include aerospace systems, energy system plant engineering, precision machinery robot, ship offshore structure, rolling stock, motorcycle engine, and other. The company offers a range of arc welding robots which includes BA006N, BA006L, RA005L, RA006L, RA010L, and others.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation has business operations under three segments, such as motion control, robotics, and system engineering. The company offers a range of arc welding robots under AR series such as AR700, AR900, AR1440, AR3120, and others.

Midea Group

Midea Group has its business operations under three segments, such as HVAC, consumer appliances, and robotics and automation systems. The company offers a range of arc welding robots which includes KR AGILUS, KR CYBERTECH nano, KR CYBERTECH ARC, and KR 30 L16.

Arc Welding Robots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Consumable method

Non-consumable method

Arc Welding Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

