Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Dublin 2020 and Airfinance Journal Dublin 2020 conferences (together, the "Conferences") during the week of January 20, 2020. For further details on the aforementioned speaking engagements, please visit the schedule or agenda located on the respective websites of the Conferences. Presentation materials utilized for the Conferences will be posted on Monday, January 20, 2020 to the Investors section of ALC's website at https://www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

