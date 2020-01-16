Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H92R ISIN: US00912X3026 Ticker-Symbol: AVLA 
Frankfurt
16.01.20
19:55 Uhr
44,400 Euro
+1,000
+2,30 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LEASE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LEASE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,200
45,000
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LEASE
AIR LEASE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LEASE CORPORATION44,400+2,30 %