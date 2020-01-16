Black Tusk Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition and Expands South Rim Project, Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Chalice Gold Corp. ("Chalice") (See press release dated January 13, 2019) and has staked some additional clams to expand its newly acquired South Rim Project.
Black Tusk acquired additional claims through online staking to expand the South Rim property. Three claims totaling 943.4 hectares were added, and cover several mineral occurrences documented in the British Columbia Mineral Inventory (Minfile) database. The South Rim property now totals 1,771.33 hectares of mineral tenure.
Black Tusk has initiated data compilation for the project. Readily available information will be obtained from the Minfile records and from company assessment reports (ARIS) that were completed on the project area. The claims cover 13 Minfile occurrences and numerous project reports as shown on the database.
A brief Minfile review indicates numerous grab samples returned elevated values of gold and silver from the property (see table below). Gold values for the 13 occurrences range from 0.132 grams per tonne (gpt) to 24.0 gpt, with silver values recorded ranging from 2.2 gpt to 42.8 gpt. The mineralization is typically described as epithermal, intrusion-related polymetallic sulphide and low-sulphidation (quartz) veins. Black Tusk has not undertaken any exploration upon the claims and has yet to verify the sample results listed in the Minfile database or within ARIS reports.
Minfile Occurrences Summary
NAME
NUMBER
UTM_NORTH
UTM_EAST
DATUM_Z9
SIGNIFICANT RESULTS
ARIS
SAMPLE TYPE
CINDERELLA
093E 106
5925075
611340
NAD83
7.5 gpt Ag
13070
Grab
COLES
093E 110
5924640
613225
NAD83
1.07 gpt Au, 2.2 gpt Ag
16677
Grab
CENTER VIEW
093E 149
5923360
613250
NAD83
1.15 gpt Au
14531
Grab
HIGH VIEW
093E 151
5923075
613635
NAD83
0.44 gpt Au
14531
Grab
CHALCO
093E 152
5923050
613970
NAD83
24.0 gpt Au
14531
Grab
CAMP VIEW
093E 153
5923690
612745
NAD83
1.63 gpt Au, 25.6 gpt Ag
14531
Grab
EAST SIDE
093E 154
5922400
614150
NAD83
4.1 gpt Au
14531
Grab
AMETHYST
093E 155
5923240
612240
NAD83
17.8 gpt Ag
16677
Grab
LOW VIEW
093E 156
5925900
614015
NAD83
0.39 gpt Au, 30.3 gpt Ag
16677
Grab
SOUTH SIDE
093E 157
5921970
613585
NAD83
0.132 gpt Au, 4.4 gpt Ag
16677
Grab
V.P.
093E 158
5923815
612075
NAD83
1.0 gpt Au
16677
Grab
TR-67
093E 159
5924515
610525
NAD83
42.8 gpt Ag
13070
Grab
CINDY SOUTH
093E 161
5924000
611000
NAD83
NA
13070
Grab
A review of the ARIS database indicates that a number of rock samples returned anomalous values for gold on the property. This includes samples taken by St. Elias Mines during their 2010 work program, which included verification rock sampling in the High View, East Side, Center View and VP Minfile areas (ARIS 31796). A total of 81 rock samples were collected during their program, across shear zones, breccia bodies, and quartz veins. Ten of these samples were selected for coarse metallic assay, with three of those returning grades over 1 gpt Au. These are summarized in the below table. The samples were chip samples taken across the mineralized structure. The three higher results range from 2.21 gpt to 3.74 gpt gold.
ARIS 31796 - summary of gold values from rock samples, 2010
Sample ID
E_NAD83_Z9
N_NAD83_Z9
Au (g/t)
ARIS
Sample Type
SR20100901
613278
5923487
2.21
31796
25 cm chip
SR20100934
613429
5923226
2.5
31796
100cm chip
SR20100963
613028
5923608
3.74
31796
unknown chip
The regional geology consists of Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanic and sedimentary rocks with Cretaceous Bulkley intrusions. This regional geologic belt hosts Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, and Surge Copper Corp's Ootsa Project, both located within 25 kilometres north-northeast of Black Tusk's South Rim project.
The Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine ceased operations in August 2016 and remains on care and maintenance. A preliminary plan to restart the mine has been developed, and will be under consideration for implementation, at such time when the economics of mining improve.
The Ootsa Project is located on the south shore of the Nechako Reservoir, 6 km from the Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine. The project contains an estimated measured and indicated resource of 224 million tonnes grading 0.22 % copper, 0.021 % molybdenum and 0.15 gpt gold (Surge Copper Corporation website, January 2020). The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on adjacent or regional properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Company's South Rim Project.
Black Tusk will continue database compilation and GIS work in order to prepare an exploration plan for the South Rim project. Exploration is expected to be undertaken during the 2020 field season.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
