Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRW8 ISIN: CA09226C1023 Ticker-Symbol: 0NB 
Frankfurt
16.01.20
08:00 Uhr
0,042 Euro
+0,011
+33,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2020 | 23:56
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition and Expands South Rim Project, Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Chalice Gold Corp. ("Chalice") (See press release dated January 13, 2019) and has staked some additional clams to expand its newly acquired South Rim Project.

Black Tusk acquired additional claims through online staking to expand the South Rim property. Three claims totaling 943.4 hectares were added, and cover several mineral occurrences documented in the British Columbia Mineral Inventory (Minfile) database. The South Rim property now totals 1,771.33 hectares of mineral tenure.

Black Tusk has initiated data compilation for the project. Readily available information will be obtained from the Minfile records and from company assessment reports (ARIS) that were completed on the project area. The claims cover 13 Minfile occurrences and numerous project reports as shown on the database.

A brief Minfile review indicates numerous grab samples returned elevated values of gold and silver from the property (see table below). Gold values for the 13 occurrences range from 0.132 grams per tonne (gpt) to 24.0 gpt, with silver values recorded ranging from 2.2 gpt to 42.8 gpt. The mineralization is typically described as epithermal, intrusion-related polymetallic sulphide and low-sulphidation (quartz) veins. Black Tusk has not undertaken any exploration upon the claims and has yet to verify the sample results listed in the Minfile database or within ARIS reports.

Minfile Occurrences Summary

NAME

NUMBER

UTM_NORTH

UTM_EAST

DATUM_Z9

SIGNIFICANT RESULTS

ARIS

SAMPLE TYPE

CINDERELLA

093E 106

5925075

611340

NAD83

7.5 gpt Ag

13070

Grab

COLES

093E 110

5924640

613225

NAD83

1.07 gpt Au, 2.2 gpt Ag

16677

Grab

CENTER VIEW

093E 149

5923360

613250

NAD83

1.15 gpt Au

14531

Grab

HIGH VIEW

093E 151

5923075

613635

NAD83

0.44 gpt Au

14531

Grab

CHALCO

093E 152

5923050

613970

NAD83

24.0 gpt Au

14531

Grab

CAMP VIEW

093E 153

5923690

612745

NAD83

1.63 gpt Au, 25.6 gpt Ag

14531

Grab

EAST SIDE

093E 154

5922400

614150

NAD83

4.1 gpt Au

14531

Grab

AMETHYST

093E 155

5923240

612240

NAD83

17.8 gpt Ag

16677

Grab

LOW VIEW

093E 156

5925900

614015

NAD83

0.39 gpt Au, 30.3 gpt Ag

16677

Grab

SOUTH SIDE

093E 157

5921970

613585

NAD83

0.132 gpt Au, 4.4 gpt Ag

16677

Grab

V.P.

093E 158

5923815

612075

NAD83

1.0 gpt Au

16677

Grab

TR-67

093E 159

5924515

610525

NAD83

42.8 gpt Ag

13070

Grab

CINDY SOUTH

093E 161

5924000

611000

NAD83

NA

13070

Grab

A review of the ARIS database indicates that a number of rock samples returned anomalous values for gold on the property. This includes samples taken by St. Elias Mines during their 2010 work program, which included verification rock sampling in the High View, East Side, Center View and VP Minfile areas (ARIS 31796). A total of 81 rock samples were collected during their program, across shear zones, breccia bodies, and quartz veins. Ten of these samples were selected for coarse metallic assay, with three of those returning grades over 1 gpt Au. These are summarized in the below table. The samples were chip samples taken across the mineralized structure. The three higher results range from 2.21 gpt to 3.74 gpt gold.

ARIS 31796 - summary of gold values from rock samples, 2010

Sample ID

E_NAD83_Z9

N_NAD83_Z9

Au (g/t)

ARIS

Sample Type

SR20100901

613278

5923487

2.21

31796

25 cm chip

SR20100934

613429

5923226

2.5

31796

100cm chip

SR20100963

613028

5923608

3.74

31796

unknown chip

The regional geology consists of Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanic and sedimentary rocks with Cretaceous Bulkley intrusions. This regional geologic belt hosts Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, and Surge Copper Corp's Ootsa Project, both located within 25 kilometres north-northeast of Black Tusk's South Rim project.

The Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine ceased operations in August 2016 and remains on care and maintenance. A preliminary plan to restart the mine has been developed, and will be under consideration for implementation, at such time when the economics of mining improve.

The Ootsa Project is located on the south shore of the Nechako Reservoir, 6 km from the Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine. The project contains an estimated measured and indicated resource of 224 million tonnes grading 0.22 % copper, 0.021 % molybdenum and 0.15 gpt gold (Surge Copper Corporation website, January 2020). The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on adjacent or regional properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Company's South Rim Project.

Black Tusk will continue database compilation and GIS work in order to prepare an exploration plan for the South Rim project. Exploration is expected to be undertaken during the 2020 field season.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573351/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Closes-Acquisition-and-Expands-South-Rim-Project-Central-British-Columbia

BLACK TUSK RESOURCES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE