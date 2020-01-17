The global brushless DC motors market is poised to grow by USD 38.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Brushless DC Motors Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), Product (Less than 750 W power rating, 750 W to 3 kW power rating, more than 75 kW power rating, and 3 kW to 75 kW power rating), End-User (Industrial, Consumer Durables, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Healthcare), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the growing use of BLDC motors in automotive sector. In addition, the development of sensor-less BLDC motor is anticipated to boost the growth of the brushless DC motors market.

BLDC motors are used for several sub-systems in automobile, including electronic power steering, oil pumps, and HVAC systems. Brushless DC motors provide higher torque than a DC motor of a given size because of their energy efficiency. Moreover, wear and tear and noise are also less in BLDC motors, making them more suitable for use in vehicles. BLDC motors also improve the overall fuel efficiency of vehicles because the power that every sub-system uses is generated by the internal combustion of engine fuel. BLDC motors are also required for drivetrains of electric vehicles. Thus, the growing use of BLDC motors in automotive sector is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Brushless DC Motors Companies:

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as vehicle, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and others. The company provides brushless dc motors, brushless dc motors with drives, brushless servo motors, frameless direct drive servo motors, and housed direct drive servo motors.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. operates its business through two segments, such as electronic instruments and electromechanical. Through its general industrial products division, the company provides brushless servo motors and pittman brushless dc motors. In May 2019, Ametek announced that launching the latest addition to its line of brushless Dc motors under EC042B IDEA motor series.

Buhler Motor GmbH

Buhler Motor GmbH offers a wide range of products and support services across automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aviation segments. Through its brushless DC motors segment, the company provides different sizes of brushless DC motors such as EC motor 39x70, EC motor 39x100, EC motor 62x87, EC motor 62x112, and EC motor 62x142.

Faulhaber

Faulhaber manufactures DC motors, brushless DC motors, motors with integrated electronics, linear DC servomotors, stepper motors, piezo motors, precision gearheads, linear components, encoders, drive electronics, and other accessories. The company's key offerings include faulhaber b micro, faulhaber b, faulhaber BHx, faulhaber bx4, faulhaber bp4, faulhaber b flat, faulhaber bxt.

Midea Group

Midea Group has its business operations under two divisions, such as automotive product group sales and industry product group sales. The company offers automotive ec motors, industry ec motors such as low voltage ec motors, high voltage ec motors, and industry fm motors.

Technavio has segmented the brushless DC motors market based on the product, technology and region.

Brushless DC Motors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Less than 750 W power rating

750 W to 3 kW power rating

3 kW to 75 kW power rating

more than 75 kW power rating

Brushless DC Motors End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Industrial

Consumer Durables

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Brushless DC Motors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

