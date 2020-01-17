The global meat market is poised to grow by USD 210 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005474/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global meat market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Meat Market Analysis Report by Product (Pork, Poultry, Beef, and Others), by Type (Processed and Fresh), by Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-meat-market-industry-analysis

The rise in global meat consumption and growing prominence of private label brands are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Over the past decade, the per capita consumption of meat has witnessed steady growth around the globe. The growing population along with growth in the poultry segment and supply of meat are contributing revenue to the global meat market. According to the USDA, in 2017, the global consumption of meat including poultry, pork, and beef was 258 million tons. Furthermore, the growing significance of protein intake among health-conscious people has also increased the consumption of meat products, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Meat Market Companies:

BRF

BRF is headquartered in Brazil and operates the business under various segments such as Brazil, One Foods, International, Southern Cone, and Other segments. The company offers a range of meat products, including poultry, pork, and beef.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International Other. The company offers a range of meat products, including pork, beef, chicken, and turkey.

JBS

JBS is headquartered in Brazil and operates under various business segments, namely JBS Brazil, Seara, JBS USA, and Collateral Business. The company offers a range of meat products, including beef, chicken, and pork.

NH Foods

NH Foods is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Processed Foods Business Division, Fresh Meats Business Division, Affiliated Business Division, and Overseas Business Division. The company offers a range of processed meats including hams and sausages and fresh meats such as beef, pork, and poultry.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, Prepared Foods, and Others. The company offers a range of meats, including beef, pork, chicken, and turkey.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Meat Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Pork

Poultry

Beef

Others

Meat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Poultry Meat Market Global Poultry Meat Market by product (chicken meat, turkey meat, duck meat, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Shark Meat Market Global Shark Meat Market by product (shark fin and shark meat) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005474/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com