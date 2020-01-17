SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 010/20

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the new Industry Standard for knitted beachwear, FZ/T 73062-2019 (Knitted beachwear), which had been officially implemented since November 1st, 2019.

Application Scope

This standard is applicable to beachwear that is made primarily of knitted fabrics. Other similar products may refer to this standard. It is not applicable to clothing for infants and children aged 36 months or younger.

Definition

Beachwear refers to the clothing that is suitable for wearing on the beach, including beach skirts, beach pants, or other beach outfits.

Key Technical Contents

The requirements in the standard include intrinsic quality and appearance quality.

The test items for intrinsic quality include bursting strength, fiber content, formaldehyde, pH value, odour, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, dimensional change after laundering, colour fastness to laundering, colour fastness to water, colour fastness to perspiration, colour fastness to seawater, colour fastness to rubbing, colour fastness to light, colour fastness to light of textiles wetted with artificial perspiration, colour fastness to transfer in joints and appearance quality after laundering.



The test items for appearance quality include appearance defects, deviation tolerance of specified dimension, tolerances of dimension difference for symmetric parts and sewing requirements.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the Standard FZ/T 73062-2019 (Knitted Beachwear), or contact SGS directly.



