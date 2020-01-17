Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2020

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
16.01.20
18:58 Uhr
79,45 Euro
+1,20
+1,53 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
17.01.2020 | 07:05
IMCD N.V.: IMCD reaches agreement on the acquisition of Israeli based Zifroni Chemical Suppliers Ltd.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (17 January 2020) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of the Israeli distributor Zifroni Chemical Suppliers Limited ("Zifroni").

Zifroni, based in Rishon Le-Zion, was founded in 1950 and is a leading distributor of pharmaceutical, personal care and other specialty chemical ingredients in Israel. The company has 9 employees and generated a revenue of €10.2 million in 2019 through their representation of world leading producers from the US, Europe and Asia.

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_ IMCD reaches agreement on the acquisition of Israeli based Zifroni Chemical Suppliers Ltd. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84733273-b19e-4f80-8db4-6e5744a893b2)
