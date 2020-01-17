Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding announces Q4 2019 sales increase of 5.1% and FY 2019 sales increase of 7.5% for Continued Operations

Uden, the Netherlands, 17 January 2020

Beter Bed Holding announces Q4 2019 sales increase of 5.1% and FY 2019 sales increase of 7.5% for Continued Operations

Highlights

Q4 2019 sales increased by 5.1% to € 47.6 million, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.7%. Order intake increased by 6.0% on like-for-like basis.

FY 2019 sales increased by 7.5% to € 185.6 million, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.7%. Order intake increased by 3.3% on like-for-like basis.

Benelux experienced another strong quarter, partly a result of record sales in the Black Friday period.

DBC showed very strong sales results driven by the success of M line.



John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, comments:

"We are pleased that our operations in the Benelux have been able to maintain sustainable growth in sales and order intake. Benelux realised this growth in both the off- and online activities as a result of an active and adequate commercial program. Our New Business (DBC and Sängjätten) also continues to grow. Sales growth of the DBC Wholesale channel is ahead of plan with an increasing interest from potential customers in current and new markets. Sales growth in Sweden is positive for the year. In Q4 we concluded the divestment of Matratzen Concord in Germany, Austria and Switzerland enabling us to focus on our continued operations going forward. The financial deleveraging we have realised enables us to build a sustainable and exciting future."





?Please click on the link below for the complete version of the press release. Press photos can be downloaded here .

