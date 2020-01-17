FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9) ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Executive Co-Chairman and CEO Dr. Raza Bokhari, along with the founders, members of the Company's Board of Directors, members of the leadership team, early investors, advisors, and other stakeholders, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 9:30 am ET.

The Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony will be held at Nasdaq's MarketSite in New York City and will be webcast live beginning at 9:20 am ET via the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony and live streaming will be available on Facebook at the following link: http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

"It will indeed be a unique privilege for me to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq to commence trading in the presence of FSD Pharma's extended family and friends," said Raza Bokhari, MD, Executive Co-Chairman and CEO. "The recent listing of our Class B Subordinate Voting Shares on Nasdaq has included us in a select group of 12 Canadian-domiciled cannabis companies that trade on a major U.S. exchange. I am, however, very hopeful that sooner rather than later we will be placed in a league of our own as we continue to demonstrate that the primary thrust of our business is to focus on conducting clinical trials on synthetic compounds with anti-inflammatory properties that target the CB2 receptor of the endocannabinoid system of the human body."

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is a specialty, biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract and the musculoskeletal system.

Through its acquisition of Prismic Pharmaceuticals in Q2 2019, FSD Pharma is also making an effort to help address the opioid crisis by developing opioid sparing prescription drugs utilizing the micronized formulations of palmitolylethonalamide (PEA). The Company intends to initiate Phase 1 first-in-human safety and tolerability trials for its lead candidate, PP 101 micro-PEA during 1Q20.

FSD's wholly-owned subsidiary, FV Pharma, is a licensed producer under Canada's Cannabis Act and Regulations, having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017 and its full Sale for Medical Purposes license on June 21, 2019. The Company is licensed to cultivate cannabis in approximately 25,000 square feet of its facility in Cobourg, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the Shares being listed on Nasdaq and the timing of commencement of the Shares trading on Nasdaq, constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on FSD Pharma's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results and developments may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and FSD Pharma is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

