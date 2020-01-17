Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PTUT ISIN: CA35954B2066 Ticker-Symbol: 0K9A 
Tradegate
17.01.20
08:38 Uhr
5,620 Euro
+0,150
+2,74 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FSD PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FSD PHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,425
5,718
08:40
5,425
5,670
08:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FSD PHARMA
FSD PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FSD PHARMA INC5,620+2,74 %