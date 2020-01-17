PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q4 & FY2019 operational results 17-Jan-2020 / 10:04 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q4 & FY2019 operational results Moscow, Russia - 17 January 2020 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q4 and FY2019. Q4 2019 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output declined 4% q/q in Q4 2019 to 2.36 mln tonnes (Q3 2019: 2.46 mln tonnes) due to short-term maintenance works at blast furnace facilities in Q4 2019. Crude steel production declined 10% to 2.71 mln tonnes (Q3 2019: 3.03 mln tonnes) affected by short-term maintenance works at the BOF and EAF facilities and lower EAF production in Q4 2019 following the sale of the Balakovo mini-mill in the previous quarter. · Consolidated steel product sales declined 6% q/q to 2.65 mln tonnes in Q4 2019 (Q3 2019: 2.83 mln tonnes). The Company increased the share of steel export shipments to 41% (Q3 2019: 33%) responding to a seasonal slowdown in domestic demand. · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio remained at 45% (Q3 2019: 45%), supported by higher sales of hot rolled thick plate and cold rolled coil products and declining volumes of long and hot rolled coil sales. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 1% q/q due to a decrease in run-of-mine production q/q. · Iron ore pellet sales grew 14% to 2.81 mln tonnes (Q3 2019: 2.46 mln tonnes) reflecting higher production of pellets at Karelsky Okatysh. Iron ore concentrate sales volumes declined 17% to 1.60 mln tonnes (Q3 2019: 1.93 mln tonnes) driven by a decline in iron ore volumes at Karelsky Okatysh. FY2019 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output increased 4% y/y to 9.49 mln tonnes in 2019 (FY2018: 9.15 mln tonnes) driven by improved efficiency arising from maintenance works and higher quality raw materials. Crude steel production in 2019 declined 2% to 11.85 mln tonnes (FY2018: 12.04 mln tonnes), as higher aggregate productivity levels were offset by lower EAF production in H2 2019 following the sale of the Balakovo mini-mill. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol surged 38% y/y, as a result of planned production growth. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 14% y/y to 6.26 mln tonnes (FY2018: 5.51 mln tonnes) predominantly reflecting production volumes growth at Karelsky Okatysh and the Yakovlevskiy mine. · The share of HVA products remained high at 45% in FY2019 (FY2018: 46%), reflecting higher sales of thick plate, as well as galvanised and colour-coated products following the launch of new product lines, which reached full utilisation in the beginning of 2019. · In 2019 the share of domestic shipments reached 65% (FY2018: 61%) due to more attractive pricing in the Russian market. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % thousands of tonnes Crude Steel 2,714 3,032 (10%) 11,847 12,039 (2%) (Russian Steel) Hot metal 2,361 2,458 (4%) 9,486 9,146 4% (Russian Steel) Sales volumes, Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % thousands of tonnes Coking coal 1,331 1,351 (1%) 4,671 3,374 38% concentrate Iron ore 2,810 2,461 14% 11,002 10,997 0% pellets Iron ore 1,595 1,931 (17%) 6,255 5,510 14% concentrate Total steel 2,651 2,834 (6%) 11,154 11,176 0% products (Consolidated) Total steel 2,663 2,847 (6%) 11,201 11,220 0% products (Russian Steel) High value added Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % steel products, % Severstal 45% 45% 0 ppts 45% 46% (1 ppts) (Consolidated) Severstal 45% 45% 0 ppts 45% 46% (1 ppts) Russian Steel SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % thousands of tonnes Coal: 435 330 32% 1,685 1,671 1% Coking coal 77 66 17% 408 359 14% concentrate Steam coal 358 264 36% 1,277 1,312 (3%) Iron ore: 2,175 1,443 51% 6,960 7,405 (6%) Iron ore pellets 1,825 1,380 32% 5,995 6,578 (9%) Iron ore 350 63 n/a 965 827 17% concentrate Semi-finished 208 89 134% 487 695 (30%) products Rolled products: 2,016 2,292 (12%) 8,932 8,719 2% Hot - rolled 1,072 1,168 (8%) 4,382 3,895 13% coil Hot - rolled 255 244 5% 957 852 12% plate Cold - rolled 234 226 4% 977 1,286 (24%) coil Galvanised and 205 238 (14%) 934 835 12% metallic coated coil Colour coated 83 122 (32%) 448 391 15% coil Long products 167 294 (43%) 1,234 1,460 (15%) Downstream 427 453 (6%) 1,735 1,762 (2%) products: Metalware 150 147 2% 563 560 1% products Large diameter 80 100 (20%) 383 440 (13%) pipes Other tubes, 197 206 (4%) 789 762 4% pipes, formed shapes SEVERSTAL RESOURCES · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 1% q/q reflecting a decrease in run-of-mine production q/q. · Iron ore pellet sales grew 14% to 2.81 mln tonnes (Q3 2019: 2.46 mln tonnes) reflecting higher production of pellets at Karelsky Okatysh. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes declined 17% to 1.60 mln tonnes (Q3 2019: 1.93 mln tonnes) driven by a decline in iron ore concentrate volumes at Karelsky Okatysh. Sales volumes, Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % thousands tonnes Coal: 1,688 1,616 4% 5,948 4,686 27% Coking coal 1,331 1,351 (1%) 4,671 3,374 38% concentrate Steam coal 357 265 35% 1,277 1,312 (3%) Iron ore: 4,405 4,392 0% 17,257 16,507 5% Iron ore 2,810 2,461 14% 11,002 10,997 0% pellets Iron ore 1,595 1,931 (17%) 6,255 5,510 14% concentrate SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') · RSD steel product sales declined 6% q/q to 2.66 mln tonnes in Q4 2019 (Q3 2019: 2.85 mln tonnes). · The Company increased the share of steel export shipments to 41% (Q3 2019: 33%) as a result of domestic demand seasonal slowdown. · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio remained at 45% (Q3 2019: 45%), supported by higher sales of hot rolled thick plate and cold rolled coil products and declining long and hot rolled coil sales volumes. · LDP sales volumes declined 20% q/q, reflecting changes in the product mix, at the same time sales volumes of thick plate increased 4% q/q. Meanwhile Izhora Pipe Mill maintained its 100% utilisation rate in Q4 2019. · The weighted average selling price for the whole range of rolled steel products declined in Q4 2019 following global benchmarks and a seasonal slowdown in local demand. Sales volumes, Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % thousands of tonnes Total steel 2,663 2,847 (6%) 11,201 11,220 0% products Semi-finished 207 89 133% 486 695 (30%) products Rolled 2,028 2,305 (12%) 8,977 8,760 2% products: Hot - rolled 1,071 1,169 (8%) 4,382 3,896 12% coil Hot - rolled 254 245 4% 957 852 12% plate Cold - rolled 234 226 4% 977 1,286 (24%) coil Galvanised and 205 238 (14%) 934 835 12% metallic coated coil Colour coated 83 122 (32%) 448 391 15% coil Long products 181 305 (41%) 1,279 1,500 (15%) Downstream 428 453 (6%) 1,738 1,765 (2%) products: Metalware 150 148 1% 566 562 1% products Large diameter 80 100 (20%) 383 440 (13%) pipes Other tubes, 198 205 (3%) 789 763 3% pipes, formed shapes Sales price, Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, % $/tonne Semi-finished 362 414 (13%) 399 463 (14%) products Hot - rolled 443 510 (13%) 491 553 (11%) coil Hot-rolled plate 655 683 (4%) 658 708 (7%) Cold - rolled 611 647 (6%) 618 623 (1%) coil Galvanised and 680 733 (7%) 714 753 (5%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 847 905 (6%) 886 932 (5%) coil Long products 425 498 (15%) 469 483 (3%) Metalware 935 965 (3%) 957 967 (1%) products Large diameter 931 945 (1%) 982 1,083 (9%) pipes Other tubes, 527 580 (9%) 565 599 (6%) pipes, formed shapes Q4, H2 & FY 2019 ESG (ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE) HIGHLIGHTS · The health and safety of all our employees and contractors is an absolute priority for Severstal as we remain committed to reaching zero fatalities across all our operations. · The LTIFR for FY 2019 stood at 0.61, decreasing by 36% y/y (FY2018: 0.95), surpassing our set target of 0.84 for 2019 by 27%. The total number of incidents in 2019 decreased to 55 from 81 in 2018. · Tragically, there were three fatal incidents in H2 2019 including two

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 02:04 ET (07:04 GMT)