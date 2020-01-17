NNIT A/S: NNIT and Association of Danish Pharmacies extend collaboration

Press release

NNIT and Association of Danish Pharmacies extend collaboration

NNIT extends twelve-year collaboration another four years

Copenhagen, January 17, 2020 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has signed an extension of its agreement with Danish Association of Pharmacies.

NNIT will remain responsible for the operation and development of the PharmaNet system, which is the backbone of the daily customer service and financial management at more than 365 pharmacy units across Denmark. NNIT took over responsibility for the system in 2007.

"The pharmacist needs an IT backbone that supports the stable, daily operations of a very complicated system. Meanwhile, we have great demands for the digitalization of the whole business area. It is therefore paramount for the Association of Danish Pharmacies to offer our members a system, which is continually adapted to their needs and the tough regulatory requirements," says Anders Kretzschmar, CEO of Association of Danish Pharmacies. "Over the past twelve years NNIT has adjusted their services to our needs and they continue to create value for our business, so we are pleased to continue our collaboration with them."

Association of Danish Pharmacies has decided to retain its partnership with NNIT regarding on-site development, maintenance, help desk and support for the pharmacies, as well as the underlying operation of PharmaNet. The system is used for customer service and financial management.

Commenting on the agreement, Senior Vice President at NNIT Ricco Larsen says:

"Our employees across the whole organization are very happy that NNIT once again extends the agreement with the Association of Danish Pharmacies extend. When a client accepts to extend the collaboration upon twelve years of collaboration it is an acknowledgement of our team's ability to create value for them in line with their needs. We are very proud of this achievement."

The association of Danish Pharmacies and NNIT last agreed to extend the collaboration in June 2015. This agreement has now been extended with an additional four years. The new contract represents a moderate three-digit million DKK turnover over four years.

********

More information

About NNIT

NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry and the Danish private and public sector. We create value for our clients by treating their IT as if it was our own, and of course, we meet the industry's strictest regulatory requirements. We apply the latest advances in technology to make our clients' software, business processes and communication more effective. NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com .

About Danish Association of Pharmacies

https://www.apotekerforeningen.dk/

