Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has increased its revenues from November by 20% to CAD $564,000.00. The net income from operations was CAD $91,000 which is slightly over 16%. The company had recurring revenue in flower, a significant increase in Soldaze edibles with the majority of the increase coming from the continued growth in the manufacturing and distribution units of the company.

"It is very encouraging to see significant growth in our edibles, manufacturing and distribution business units" said Steve Giblin president and CEO of TransCanna. "In addition to the ongoing sales of flower from Lyfted Farms, our Soldaze edibles attracted consumer attention after winning multiple awards at the Emerald Cup. Our plan is to grow all four business units simultaneously so we have steady and balanced revenue growth moving forward."

In additional news the company opened the last room in the expansion of our Lyfted Farms facilites. With the completion of the construction focus will turn to maximizing the yield from the expanded space.

This will be the last monthly revenue target announced as for 2020 the plan will be to shift to standard Quarterly reporting.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California based, Canadian listed, company building Cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

