The global benzoic acid market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005099/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global benzoic acid market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Benzoic acid and its derivatives such as potassium benzoate and sodium benzoate are widely used in the F&B industry to preserve acidic food items and beverages, including jams, fruit juices, and aerated drinks. This is because benzoic acid exhibits excellent solubility and anti-fungal characteristics. Moreover, when used as a food preservative, benzoic acid does not alter the taste of the F&B products. The growing global demand for processed and packaged food and beverages has significantly increased the consumption of food preservatives. This has increased the use of benzoic acid and its derivatives in antimicrobial packaging to inhibit bacterial growth. Therefore, the rising demand for benzoic acid from the food and beverage industry is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30223

As per Technavio, the rising demand for processed and packaged food will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Benzoic Acid Market: Rising Demand for Processed and Packaged Food

Factors such as increasing awareness about healthy eating and living, rapid economic development, changing lifestyles, and urbanization have led to a rise in the demand for processed and packaged food products. In addition, the growing emphasis on food product safety is compelling food manufacturers to use food preservatives to keep packaged foods fresh for long durations. Therefore, the rising demand for processed and packed food will have a positive impact on the growth of the global benzoic acid market during the forecast period.

"Capacity expansions and development of new products and advances in the recovery of benzoic acid will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Benzoic Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global benzoic acid marketbyapplication (benzoates, benzoate plasticizers, alkyd resins, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growth of various end-user industries in the region such as food and beverage, chemical, paints and coating, and building and construction.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200117005099/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/