Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Holding in Company 17-Jan-2020 / 08:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Eve Sleep plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios City and country of Edinburgh, Scotland registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 15/01/2020 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 16/01/2020 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting Below 0.00 Below 5% 263,444,823 situation 5% on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 7.38 0.00 7.38 previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) GB00BYWMFT51 N/A Below 5% N/A Below 5% SUBTOTAL 8. Below 5% Below 5% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be votin instrument Periodxi acquired if the g instrument is right s Exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of votin financ Period xi voting g ial rights right instru settlementxii s ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings X through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of % of Total of both if it equals or is voting voting higher than the notifiable rights rights threshold if it through equals financial or is instrumen higher ts if it than the equals or notifiab is higher le than the threshol notifiabl d e threshold Standard Life Aberdeen plc Standard Life Investmen ts (Holdings ) Limited Standard Life Investmen ts Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights N/A held The date until which the voting N/A rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ("SLIHL") and held by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited ("SLIL") decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 15 January 2020. SLIHL now effectively holds and SLIL holds, below 5% of the delegated voting rights of the shares in Eve Sleep plc. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL effectively held and SLIL held 7.38% of the delegated voting rights. Place of completion Edinburgh, United Kingdom Date of completion 16/01/2020

January 17, 2020 03:54 ET (08:54 GMT)