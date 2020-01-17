Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zum Jahresstart
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMGB ISIN: AU000000AMC4 Ticker-Symbol: 485B 
Tradegate
14.01.20
11:22 Uhr
9,600 Euro
+0,100
+1,05 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,500
9,850
10:42
9,650
9,750
10:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMCOR PLC CDIS9,600+1,05 %
ARDAGH GROUP SA18,100+1,12 %