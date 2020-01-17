Hamburg (ots) - Allein in Deutschland werden jährlich 2,8 Mrd. Einwegbecher produziert und verbraucht. Das entspricht 34 Bechern pro Kopf* und reicht aus, um 8,1 Mio. Mülleimer (à 50 Liter) zu füllen.** In einer Stadt wie Hamburg nimmt dieser Abfall laut Stadtreinigung rund 12,5 Prozent*** des Volumens aller öffentlichen Mülleimer ein. Die Entsorgungskosten hierfür müssen jeweils die Kommunen tragen - und damit die Bevölkerung. Um einen Beitrag zur Müllreduzierung zu leisten, hat sich Shell zusammen mit seinen Partnern zum Ziel gesetzt, im Jahr 2020 insgesamt 2,4 Millionen Einwegbecher einzusparen.Guter Kaffee an der Tankstelle, aber ohne Wegwerfbecher - an rund 1.200 Shell Stationen in Deutschland ist dies ab heute möglich. Durch die Teilnahme am Pfandsystem von RECUP können sich Kunden für 1 Euro Pfand einen RECUP-Pfandbecher leihen oder ihren Kaffee in den eigenen sauberen Becher füllen lassen. So vermeiden sie Müll und werden dafür an teilnehmenden Shell Stationen mit Rabatten belohnt.Kunden, die sich vom 17. bis einschließlich 24. Januar für ein Heißgetränk im Mehrweg- oder Pfandbecher entscheiden, erhalten ihr Getränk gratis. Im Anschluss an die Gratiswoche erwartet sie bis einschließlich 31. März 50 Prozent Rabatt auf Kaffee in Mehrweg- oder Pfandbechern. Nach diesem Aktionszeitraum erhalten Kaffeeliebhaber 20 Prozent Rabatt auf ihr Heißgetränk, wenn sie sich für einen Mehrweg- oder Pfandbecher entscheiden. Die vorstehenden Angebote gelten jeweils an teilnehmenden Shell Stationen.Den ausgeliehenen RECUP-Pfandbecher kann der Kunde jederzeit an einer der nunmehr über 4.500 RECUP-Ausgabestellen in Deutschland zurückgeben oder gegen einen neuen eintauschen. Eine Übersicht hierzu gibt es in der kostenlosen RECUP-App."Mit den Pfandbechern von RECUP wollen wir die Kunden davon überzeugen, sich gegen Wegwerfbecher und für die Vermeidung von Müll zu entscheiden", sagt Jan Toschka, Shell Tankstellenchef in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz. "Wir geben ihnen die Möglichkeit, ohne großen Aufwand etwas für die Umwelt zu tun - und dabei gleichzeitig auch noch bei jedem Heißgetränk Geld zu sparen.""Die Vision von RECUP ist es, Einwegbecher in Deutschland abzuschaffen", erklärt Fabian Eckert, Geschäftsführer von RECUP. "Wir freuen uns sehr, dass wir nun durch das starke Commitment der Shell Stationen die Möglichkeit haben, das RECUP-Pfandnetz stark zu verdichten und den Pfandgedanken als Lösung gegen die Einwegflut weiter zu etablieren. Für den Shell deli2go Kaffee werden nur UTZ-zertifizierte Bohnen verwendet. UTZ steht für gute Agrarpraxis, gutes Farm-Management, sichere und gesunde Arbeitsbedingungen, keine Kinderarbeit und die Schonung der Umwelt. 