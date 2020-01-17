On August 29, 2019, the Swedish depository receipts in Italeaf S.p.A. (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to postpone the approval of its annual financial statements as at December 31, 2018 and half-yearly financial report as at June 30, 2019. Yesterday, January 16, 2020, the Company published a press release with information about an ongoing investigation at Nasdaq Stockholm regarding the Company's compliance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, which could potentially lead to a delisting of the Company's Swedish depository receipts from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the Swedish depository receipts in Italeaf S.p.A. (ITAL SDB, ISIN code SE0006143103, order book ID 102704). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.