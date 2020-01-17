Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zum Jahresstart
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 ISIN: US88579Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: MMM 
Tradegate
17.01.20
11:01 Uhr
163,00 Euro
+0,48
+0,30 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
162,80
163,00
11:08
162,88
163,00
11:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
3M
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3M COMPANY163,00+0,30 %
NICE LTD ADR161,00+1,26 %