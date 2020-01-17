Skrill releases behind-the-scenes footage from shoot with 'Number 10' football legend

A new TV advert from leading digital wallet Skrill featuring Alessandro Del Piero has hit screens across Italy. Airing on Sky Sport, the commercial sees Del Piero promote Skrill's prepaid Mastercard.

Skrill has also released exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot in Milan where Del Piero can be seen preparing for filming, enjoying downtime and using his Skrill prepaid Mastercard.

The advert (which Italian viewers can watch here) plays on Del Piero's strong ties to the number ten the number shirt he wore while playing for Italian football team, Juventus. But as we see in the advert, Del Piero isn't the only reason for people to cheer on the number ten: Skrill has removed the 10€ application fee on its prepaid Mastercard for customers in Italy for a limited time period.

For Skrill the promotion supports its ongoing strategy to heighten its profile and increase the international use of its digital wallet. In March last year, Skrill, which is part of leading specialised payments platform Paysafe, was unveiled as the front-of-jersey sponsor for Del Piero's Los Angeles team, LA10 FC.

Del Piero said: "We're highlighting how easy, efficient and cost-effective it is to use Skrill as a payment method every day thanks to its prepaid Mastercard which provides instant access to online funds and the ability to use your Skrill balance wherever you are. I've always been very impressed by what you can do with Skrill whether that's sending money to family or friends or collecting loyalty points for shopping in your favourite places through Skrill Knect."

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, commented: "Alessandro is a great brand ambassador for Skrill, and over the last two years we have been working together to put Skrill front of mind for millions of new customers globally. This TV ad is an important part of our marketing strategy for Skrill and Paysafe in 2020. We're super excited to see it go live across screens in Italy and to be able to provide free prepaid Mastercard applications for Italian customers over the next few months."

Advert storyline: Walking into a bar in Milan, Italy, Del Piero hears coffee drinkers calling out 'ten', 'ten'. Thinking that they have recognised him, he approaches a friend Skrill's CEO Lorenzo Pellegrino to voice his concerns. Pellegrino tells Del Piero that he's mistaken. The customers have in fact heard about Skrill's latest offer: Skrill has waived its 10€ prepaid card application fee in Italy for six months. 2006-world-cup winner Del Piero, who has been an official Skrill ambassador since 2017, has his free card. Do you?

About Skrill

Skrill has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. We're an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for people's business and pleasure, whether they're buying online or sending money to family and friends. We also meet the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over US $85 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

Visit us at www.paysafe.com.

