CPR Cell Phone Repair: Mobile Repair Network Welcomes New Store in Lake Oswego, Oregon

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / The nation's leading mobile repair group has expanded its presence in Oregon through yet another store opening. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes Ryan Isbell to the network and congratulates him on the opening of CPR Lake Oswego.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Lake Oswego, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/lake-oswego-or/

"On behalf of the team at corporate, CPR looks forward to joining forces with Ryan to provide the best repair services to the Lake Oswego community," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair, of the store opening. "Having over a decade of experience in tech support, we're confident in Ryan's ability to deliver an all-around terrific repair experience."

A quaint suburb 8 miles south of Portland, Lake Oswego, Oregon is home to nearly 40,000 residents with an abundance of outdoor recreation and a delectable art, entertainment, and dining scene. Ryan's store is located off the highly-traveled State Street at the edge of Lake Oswego's downtown region. Conveniently located near many restaurants, retail shops, and residential areas, CPR Lake Oswego is its community's most accessible repair destination.

"My passion in this business centers around helping people feel more comfortable in the ever-changing landscape of technological progression. Being a part of the CPR network will allow me to further these aspirations," said Ryan.

After years of helping friends and family with general tech support issues, Ryan began repairing mobile devices in 2007, beginning with the first generation iPhone. As newer devices rolled out, he expanded his offerings to include the latest releases of smartphones, tablets, and computers. Now, he delivers fast and exceptional service for a wide range of device-related issues, including water damage, broken buttons, signal connectivity, and so much more. He is also able to perform replacements for cracked screens and faulty batteries. To begin a repair with Lake Oswego, get in contact with Ryan at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Lake Oswego is located at:

650 N State Street

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Please contact the store at 503-451-3413 or via email: repairs@cpr-lake-oswego.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/lake-oswego-or/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

