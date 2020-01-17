For Two Years in a Row, Outlinist Gives Product Of The Year Awards to Dupray, NordicTrack and Three Kings Gifts

Outlinist Offers Unbiased and Thoroughly Researched Reviews on a Wide Variety of Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / The founders of Outlinist, a website that features unbiased reviews on a large selection of products, are pleased to announce the release of their highly anticipated Product Of The Year Awards. For the second year in a row, Dupray, NordicTrack and Three Kings Gifts made the award list.

To check out the 2019 Product Of The Year Awards in their entirety, please visit https://outlinist.com/award/.

As a company spokesperson for Outlinist noted, a number of newcomers also made the 2019 list of awardees; they include the Feandra Condo House Tower Cat Tree, the PurSteam Multi-Purpose Handheld Steam Cleaner, the Thule RoundTrip Ski Roller Bag, the Vitamix Quiet One Commercial Blender and the Frigidaire Energy Star Dehumidifier.

Consumers who have purchased the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner will probably not be surprised that the device has made the Product of the Year list for two years in a row. As the review on the Outlinist website noted, when it comes to affordable steamers that are designed for home use, the cleaner hits nearly every mark.

"Their Neat model is effective on floors, upholstery, tile grout, car interiors and just about any other household surface. The steam temperature is sufficiently high that it can kill 99.9 percent of bacteria as well as viruses and pathogens," the review noted.

The NordicTrack T Series 6.5S and 6.5Si Treadmills made the list for a second year in a row, due in part to their being lightweight and compact, which makes them ideal for use in a small home or apartment. The treadmills come with 20 workout apps, and the one touch controls make them extremely user-friendly and easy to adjust mid-workout.

As the spokesperson noted, the Deluxe Nativity Set from Three Kings Gifts earned a spot on the 2019 Product Of The Year list because of its beautiful depiction of the Christmas Nativity and its high quality and artistic figurines.

"Like other indoor Nativity sets, Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus are depicted beautifully with amazing artwork; however, this one also includes the Three Wise Men, shepherds and angels, and a variety of different animals," the review noted.

Outlinist offers detailed and unbiased reviews on a massive number of products. The team from Outlinist uses a number of systems to gather information and analyze products; this includes real-life product testing, interviewing experts in the field, analyzing articles on other well-respected review websites and getting feedback from buyers. For more information, please visit https://outlinist.com/.

