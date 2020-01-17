50,000 GST Suvidha Kendra Will Be Opened by Prologic Web Solutions in 2020

The GST Suvidha Kendra is an Online Portal that Allows Users to Access Support Services Including GST Number Registration, Digital Signatures and More

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / Prologic Web Solutions is pleased to announce that the company is now a Software Partner with GrowYourBrand, LLC, a US based Company, in providing innovative and convenient methods to taxpayers and other stakeholders in interacting with the GST system.

This association will enable Prologic Web Solutions to provide 360-degree coverage of GST solutions. These GST solutions will include GST Suvidha Kendra, an online portal where users can avail support services like GST number registration, digital signatures, invoice formats as per GST guidelines and 24/7 voice and online support, along with a single-window account management system to view GST account on the phone, laptop, tablet, etc.

"The Goods and Services Tax is one of the biggest economic and tax reforms undertaken by the Government of India. We are honoured and delighted to be a part of this GST ecosystem," said the Head of Operations of Prologic Web Solutions, Mayank Jain.

Prologic is actively making a Master Franchise in each of the Indian states to spread these GSKs in each city and village. In the next 24 months, Prologic Web Solutions will be developing around 50,000 GST Suvidha Kendra across India.

"These Kendra are for small business class people to assist them to migrate to GST at a reasonable fee. At Prologic GST Suvidha Center, we endeavor to ensure that our customer is prepared for these changes and is armed with the correct tools to ensure hassle-free, efficient and timely management of GST. Our software is powered to easily reconcile bills by providing a user-friendly interface and report format. Also, with cloud-based security, data privacy of the customers will be maintained," Mayank added.

Add on services are also provided like e-way bill, mobile/DTH recharge, utility bill payments, domestic money transfer, general insurance, term, health, vehicle insurance, Aadhar enabled payment systems, train booking, flight booking , bus ticket and hotel booking.

The future plan of the company is to accommodate personal and business loan services by partnering with Fintech companies.

Prologic Web Solutions Private Limited is registered under company act since, 2012, July. Prologic is providing solutions in IT, BPO and now, Prologic is setting up GST Suvidha Kendra across India. For more information, please visit https://www.gstsuvidhakendra.org/.

