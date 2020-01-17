Volta Finance Limited - Update Statement regarding AGM voting

17 January 2020

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS)

Update Statement regarding AGM voting

Information disclosed in accordance with provision 1.D.4 of the 2018 UK Code of Corporate Governance and principle 5.2.4 of the 2019 AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

Volta Finance Limited (the "Company") announced "Results of the Thirteenth Annual General Meeting" on 6 December 2019 and noted the votes against the resolutions to approve the re-election of the directors, Graham Harrison, Stephen Le Page, Paul Meader, Atosa Moini and Paul Varotsis, contained in resolutions 4 to 8 inclusively. The votes against each resolution equated to 37.05% of the total voted by proxy.

The Board, through the Company's corporate broker, has sought to engage with the dissenting shareholders to understand their concerns. Unfortunately, despite multiple efforts, the Board and its adviser have been unsuccessful to date in gaining any response. The Board invites the dissenting shareholders to engage, either directly through the Chairman or Senior Independent Director or through the corporate broker, so that the directors may seek to address the dissenting shareholders' concerns. The Chairman and Senior Independent Director may be contacted at guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com .

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch

guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Robert Naylor

Andrew Worne

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900