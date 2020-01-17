After a few months of delays, Auriant Mining's Tardan CIL project has now been operating since mid-November. Production guidance for FY19 is 550kg from the Tardan heap leach operation and 150kg from the CIL operation plus c 64.2kg from alluvial operations at Solcocon (total 764.2kg, or 24,570oz). With the CIL plant at full capacity, however, this is expected to increase sharply, to c 29,272oz per year (average) at steady-state, before being supplemented by production of another c 64,041oz per year (average) from Kara-Beldyr from FY24.

