The minister of environment and energy transition has told parliament two auctions for large scale solar will be held this year, with a new procurement round now planned. The minister revealed energy storage may play a part in the capacity tenders.From pv magazine Spain. Portuguese minister of environment and energy transition, João Pedro Matos Fernandes, revealed on Tuesday in parliament the national solar auction set to take place this month has been pushed back to March. The minister sugared the pill, however, by announcing another large scale solar procurement round would follow by the end ...

