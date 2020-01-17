Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Grigeo AB shares (GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030) on January 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM EET. The trading is suspended at the request of the Company due to possible essential information announcement during the press conference held by Klaipeda District Prosecutor's Office which is scheduled at 2:00 PM EET on January 17, 2020. The trading will be resumed on January 20, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.