Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 16-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 700.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 719.54p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 691.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 710.20p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---