The Novi Home & Garden Shows: Little tasks make big improvements. Find out how at The Novi Home Show January 24-26, 2020

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / Homeowners looking to enjoy big improvements in their homes might want to focus on some small tasks, suggests the producers of The Novi Home Show, January 24-26, 2020.

"When people think home improvement, they often think about kitchen or bathroom renovations, or new windows," said Michael Stoskopf, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan and producer of The Novi Home Show. "But small projects and services can make a significant improvement to your home's efficiency and conditions."

Here are some home services that make a big impact on your home and home life.

Duct, duct, clean-Often considered the lungs of a home, the air duct system within your walls play an imperative role in keeping your family healthy. Air ducts pull air from the living space and heating or cooling that same air and delivering it back inside of a home or business. They also suck in any particulate or debris and pump it back into that same space. A professional duct cleaning may remove several pounds of accumulated dirt and debris and help your heating and cooling system perform better.

Get out of the gutter-Updating gutters is one example of a small project that makes a big impact. Adding gutter protection is beneficial for numerous reasons including reducing amount of time spent on a ladder, lessening damage sustained by freezing and thawing cycles and eliminating the possibilities of mice or other critters breeding.

Bling the blinds-Window blinds are a home investment that, when taken care of properly, can last for years. They add a level of sophistication to the interior while block out unwanted views. Keep your blinds looking their best with periodic professional cleanings.

Fix the floor-Freshen a room with new flooring. Available in a plethora of styles, colors, textures, benefits and price points, flooring has come a long way since the shag of last millennium. From carpet to realistic-looking laminates, there is a flooring option perfect for all rooms and families.

Revive the R-factor-Insulation can break down and lose its efficiency (R-factor) over the years. Adding additional insulation to an attic or crawl space is a good investment which will increase heating and cooling effectiveness, leading to a better home environment and lower energy bills.

Representatives of local businesses that specialize in these services, among others, will be at The Novi Home Show, January 24-26, 2020. For a list of local pros and a handy home project planning list, visit novihomeshow.com.

Coupons are available at novihomeshow.com, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram. You'll find other coupons in Detroit Newspapers Homestyle, Save On publications and Saveon.com and at participating Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores and 52 Biggby Coffee stores.

The Novi Home Show, January 24-26 is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10, senior admission (ages 55 and over) is $9 and children 12 and under are free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase. For more exhibitor information, seminar schedules, coupons and advance tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

