M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Block listing Interim Review 17-Jan-2020 / 11:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 17 January 2020 Name of applicant: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Name of scheme: N/A Period of return: From: 17 July To: 16 2019 January 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 15,000,000 ordinary under scheme(s) from previous return: shares of 1 pence each Plus: The amount by which the block 0 ordinary shares of 1 scheme(s) has been increased since pence each the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 0 ordinary shares of 1 issued/allotted under scheme(s) pence each during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 15,000,000 ordinary yet issued/allotted at end of period: shares of 1 pence each Name of contact: Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 0207 954 9529 ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: BLR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 41173 EQS News ID: 955869 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2020 06:29 ET (11:29 GMT)