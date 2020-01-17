Researchers from the City University of Hong Kong have developed an all-inorganic perovskite cell with an electron-pair donor which offers a pair of non-bonding electrons. The cell was developed by applying that 'Lewis base' small molecule to passivate the inorganic perovskite film.Researchers at the City University of Hong Kong claim to have developed a more stable and efficient all-inorganic perovskite solar cell with a certified efficiency of 15.6%. The device, which its developers claim hit an uncertified 16.1%, is the most efficient inverted all-inorganic perovskite cell developed to date, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...