Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion zum Jahresstart
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Tradegate
17.01.20
13:46 Uhr
20,950 Euro
+0,600
+2,95 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,650
20,950
13:44
20,850
20,950
13:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR20,950+2,95 %