The Chinese manufacturer has achieved conversion efficiencies of 21.82% and 22.49% for its p-type PERC and n-type HOT bifacial panels, respectively. The results were confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland.Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar says its p-type PERC and n-type HOT bifacial solar modules have achieved conversion efficiencies of 21.82% and 22.49%, respectively. The world records for their respective technology types, the company said, have been certified by German testing services and certification provider TÜV Rheinland. Jinko said it was able to improve the panels' performance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...