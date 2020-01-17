Auryn Resources Inc.: Auryn Confirms Age of Mineralizing Intrusives at Sombrero District Equivalent to Major Deposits in the Andahuaylas-Yauri Belt

Figure 1: Illustrates the uranium-lead age dates at the Ccasccabamba and Nioc targets within the Sombrero project. The mineralizing intrusives are Eocene in age and equivalent to other world-class deposits to the east, such as Las Bambas.

Figure 2: Illustrates the potassium-argon age dates of intrusives associated with world-class deposits within the Andahuaylas-Yauri belt (Perello et al, 20031). These dates are equivalent to those obtained in the Sombrero district.

Michael Henrichsen (Chief Operating Officer), P.Geo is the QP who assumes responsibility for the technical contents of this press release.

About Auryn

Auryn Resources is a technically-driven junior exploration company focused on finding and advancing globally significant precious and base metal deposits. The Company has a portfolio approach to asset acquisition and has seven projects, including two flagships: the Committee Bay high-grade gold project in Nunavut and the Sombrero copper-gold project in southern Peru. Auryn's technical and management teams have an impressive track record of successfully monetizing assets for all stakeholders and local communities in which it operates. Auryn conducts itself to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability.

About Sombrero

This project consists of the North Sombrero and South Sombrero properties, comprising over 120,000 mineral claims owned or optioned by Auryn Resources. The copper-gold Sombrero mining concessions are located 340 kilometers SE of Lima in southern Peru and are hosted in the Andahuaylas-Yauri belt. This belt is interpreted to be on the north-western margins of this Eocene-Oligocene aged copper-gold porphyry and skarn belt that hosts the Las Bambas, Haquira, Los Chancas, Cotambambas, Constancia, Antapaccay and Tintaya deposits. The project is characterized by a strong structural control and significant copper and gold values from historical surface samples. The principle targets at Sombrero are copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal deposits.

Sombrero Age Dating, 2019

A total of seven samples of magmatic rocks were collected for U-Pb zircon geochronology analysis. From those, two samples (referred to above as A and B) were sent to Geolab SHRIMP IIe, Institute of Geochemistry - University of Sao Paulo, Brazil. They were analysed through the "Sensitive High Resolution Ion Microprobe IIe' method, or SHRIMP. The other five samples (C, D, E, F, and G) were sent to CODES Analytical Laboratory, University of Tasmania, Australia, where it was found that only three contained zircon. Those three samples were then analysed with an ASI RESOLution S-155 ablation system with a Coherent Compex Pro 110 Ar-F excimer laser.

[1] Porphyry-Style Alteration and Mineralization of the Middle Eocene to Early Oligocene Andahuaylas-Yauri Belt, Cuzco Region, Peru, Economic Geology, Vol. 98, 2003. Pg 1575-1605

